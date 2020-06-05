After a month and a half, there is a new Covid-19 case diagnosed in Debar.The city was the first major hotspot in Macedonia and had t o be put under a complete quarantine, with police sealing it off from the rest of Macedonia, but by late April it was declared corona free.

The first new case since then is a woman from the village of Dolno Kosovrasti. She was hospitalized locally with high fever, but then sent for treatment in the Infectious Diseases Clinic in Skopje. Debar authorities are now isolating her family and the doctors she was in contact with.