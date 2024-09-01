Education Minister Vesna Janevska said that, for the first time in 7 years, all public school pupils will receive their textbooks on time, on the first day of school tomorrow. This includes a dozen elementary and a 100 high school textbooks that haven’t been printed at all in the past 7 years of mismanagement of the Ministry by SDSM and DUI.

I can confirm that tomorrow there will be textbooks everywhere and for everybody. This was my first promise after assuming office and I can say that we made it happen. This also reveals the incompetence of the previous officials, said Janevska.

She added that in the past two months, the Ministry disributed over 360,000 textbooks to the schools and is now continuing to print books to replace those that are worn out.