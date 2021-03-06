When almost two weeks ago the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski proposed a technical government that will prepare the ground for fair elections, the government did not accept it. However, it seems that events have changed the views. Prime Minister Zoran Zaev opened the possibility of forming a government of national salvation, which would include the opposition. Although two days ago he asked the Parliament to hold vote of confidence in the government and pushed the confidence vote through, today with the new position he admitted that there is no stable majority in Parliament and accepts the proposal of VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski for a broad technical government.

Before the circus with the confidence vote in the government, the public had the opportunity to see another theater play from the kitchen of Zoran Zaev. The alleged escape of Saso Mijalkov and his sudden appearance before the prosecutor’s office, when he was caught by the camera of TV 24, and in spite of all possible arrest warrants, surveillance and controls, the police failed to see that he was moving around Skopje.

Now, after the unsuccessful coup attempt in VMRO DPMNE by Zaev, after Saso Mijalkov ended up in custody, and the second ace Nikola Todorov was seen to be incapable of mobilizing even a house council, the Prime Minister accepted the proposal for a broad technical government.

This proposal was recently presented by the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski. According to him, the technical government would be the only opportunity to organize fair and democratic elections, pointing out that it is the only way to restore the dignified life of citizens.

Zaev, obviously faced with the reality that showed that the majority vote in the Parliament was just a farce he decided to accept the opposition’s offer to form a broad coalition.