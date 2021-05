The 32 year old patient who received a heart transplant yesterday – the third such operation in Macedonia, is stable, Minister Venko Filipce said. The woman developed some bleeding yesterday, but the doctors were able to found the cause.

Two other patients, a 44 year old man and a 30 year old woman, who received kidneys, are also recovering well. The donor was a 40 year old woman who died suddenly from brain heamorrhage. The family decided to donate her organs.