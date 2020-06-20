Bojan Jovanovski – Boki 13 has filed a request with Public Prosecutor Ljubomir Joveski to meet him and discuss the information Boki 13 has offered to reveal about the Racket scandal. “Fokus” reports that Joveski dispatched an assistant prosecutor to talk to Boki, but he refused and insists to meet Joveski personally. The showman who was just days ago sentenced to nine years in prison for racketeering, has asked that the meeting takes place on Thursday in the Sutka prison where he has been detained for almost a year.

During the sentencing Boki 13 dramatically announced that the money he was sentenced over, extorted from businessman Jordan Orce Kamcev, can be found in the hands of SDSM party leader Zoran Zaev and his brother Vice Zaev. Boki offered to reveal additional information to the top prosecutor who was appointed by Zaev and is seen as his loyalist.