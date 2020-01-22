Kurto Dudus, the SDSM appointed Mayor of Suto Orizari, who was recently released by the court after one of the several assault charges against him, is now threatening his victim. Dudus attacked a Roma rights activist Demo Ismail in the Alexander Palace hotel, and later attacked a municipal employee, who recorded the chilling assault and threats.

Dudus was also suspected in the attack on Elvis Bajram, his main rival during the 2017 election. Despite all these allegations, the judge released Dudus with a simple warning in the case of his assault on Demo Ismail.

And today Dudus issued a video threat aimed at Ismail.

Demo, don’t go around pretending to be some kind of a humanitarian. You’re playing dumb, when you are in Sutka you’re scared to talk like some I won’t say what. Now he says he’s satisfied with the verdict. Big man Demo. You’re not a man, you’re a woman, Dudus says in the video message.

Курто Дудуш со навреди за натепаниот Демо Курто Дудуш со навреди за натепаниот Демо Gepostet von Republika Nedelnik am Mittwoch, 22. Januar 2020

Opposition officials have expressed disgust at the actions of the court and the police, who are unable or unwilling to check the actions of this SDSM party official.