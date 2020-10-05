The new restrictive measures meant to stop the spread of the coronavirus are mainly focused on restaurants and clubs, which were flouting regulation by staging mini weddings and even concerts featuring stars from the wider Balkan region.

The measures mandate that restaurants restrict noise levels to 55 decibels, ban DJs and musical groups from performing in restaurants that serve food, the maximum number of people at a table is reduced down to four and standing tables are forbidden. Night clubs and discotheques are strictly banned from operating.

The decision comes after several posh clubs in Skopje were openly violating the restrictions and staged massively attended concerts which were all over Instagram accounts of the local jet set. Metodija Dinev, owner of the Mosh club, was arrested briefly after organizing a concert with Serbian singer Vlado Georgiev. Dinev was detained just before his wedding. The club remained open, and the announcement that the inspector who is supposed to close it down is not available due to self-isolation was widely mocked in the public, especially given how the inspection service was politically abused to hound opposition leader Hristijan Mickoski in the run up to the elections.

Police also raided the Intermezzo club, where Croatian singer Toni Cetinski had a concert on Sunday evening, where the management insisted they will sit an approved number of guests with social distancing. In response to the new restrictions, some club managers have complained that the 55 decibel limit and ban on musical guests will destroy their business.