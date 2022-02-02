Law professor Tanja Karakamiseva responded to the prompt decision of the Constitutional Court to refuse to review her petition against the Prespa Treaty, and the way it was rammed through Parliament.

According to judge Osman Kadriu, the treaty is not an individual act and its effects are not individual actions that could harm individual rights of citizens!? The judge even goes so far to declare that the treaty “serves national interests for the benefit of all citizens and the entire state, and therefore, the Constitutional Court won’t review my petition”. This after I stated all the specific actions that violate my right to self-determination, self-identification, cultural and national identity, the right to the name of the state and so on. The statute of the Constitutional Court states that every citizen who believes that an individual act or action violates his or hers rights or liberties can petition the court. But, obviously, I can’t protect my rights before the Macedonian courts and I will seek justice elsewhere, before the court in Strasbourg, professor Karakamiseva said.