A Government agency announced that it is canceling its plan to sell the property of communist era retailer “Slavija” The announcement comes after VMRO-DPMNE revealed that the company, which still owns valuable real-estate in Skopje, is being offered for a ridiculously low price of just 200,000 EUR.

VMRO alleged that real-estate developers linked to Zaev are trying to buy “Slavija” and quickly turn its old main office and a number of lots of land the company owns into lucrative investment deals.