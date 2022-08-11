This isn’t even funny anymore. Clubs of controversial Bulgarian figures are springing up in Macedonia. After the “Vanco Mihajlov” club in Bitola and “Tsar Boris III”, which were opened without approval from the Ministry of Justice, there is a announcement of new association.

It was announced by the Bulgarian activist Viktor Stojanov. He wrote on Facebook that the Tsar Ferdinand club will soon be opened in Bogdanci.

Few people know who King Ferdinand was

He was the Tsar of Bulgaria from 1908 to 1918. He was the son of Prince August of Saxe-Coburg and Princess Clementine of Orleans, daughter of the last French king Louis Philippe. After the fall of Stefan Stambolov and the Melnik Uprising, Prince Ferdinand was recognized as the legitimate ruler.

On September 22, 1908, a grandiose religious celebration was held in the “Holy Forty Martyrs” church, during which Bulgaria’s independence was proclaimed, and Ferdinand I was proclaimed “Tsar of the Bulgarians”, thus restoring the title from the First and Second Bulgarian Empires.

At the end of the First World War, Ferdinand knew what the attitude of the Allied Powers would be and outwitted them all to prevent him from being ignominiously overthrown. On 3 October 1918, Ferdinand I abdicated in favor of his eldest son Boris.