Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce announced a move to screen pupils in elementary and high-schools, as more and more classes are forced into isolation as Covid cases are found.

The Education Ministry continues to insist that schools conduct in-person classes, and has recently dismissed demands from parents to provide mandatory fast Covid tests, while claiming that the schools are safe. But Filipce today countered Education Minister Mila Carovska, and said that his Ministry will do sample tests among students.