The Prime Minister of Bulgaria Kiril Petkov will arrive in Skopje on January 18 for an official visit to the Republic of Macedonia.

The Bulgarian delegation includes Foreign Minister Teodora Gencovska, Minister of Transport and Communications Nikolaj Sibev and Vice President of the National Assembly Kristijan Vigenin.

Pekov was previously scheduled to visit Macedonia, but it was postponed after he and President Rumen Radev were placed in solitary confinement due to contact with a person infected with the coronavirus.

Petkov was released from quarantine after receiving a negative PCR test.