The Independent Police Trade Union informed on Facebook that in cooperation with the twinned unions from Serbia, it is in the final phase of negotiations for the provision of vaccines for the members of the Union.

The vaccination primarily of the members, but also of the other employees from the organizational units with the highest risk who will volunteer, will take place in Serbia, according to a previously prepared plan by a working body that the Union will form and for which we will additionally inform you, said the Independent Police Trade Union.

Organized by the Macedonian Association of Journalists (MAN) and the Association of Journalists of Serbia (UNS), 100 journalists and media workers from Macedonia got the AstraZeneca jab in Vranje, Serbia earlier today.

