Prime Minister Zoran Zaev countered his own Government and said that he will not sign the order that would have banned public sector employees from using the option for flexible work hours.

The employees were allowed to decide when they would go to work – able to start their day between 7:30 and 8:30 and end it between 15:30 and 16:30. Yesterday the Government announced that this decision is being revoked and that all employees will be given fixed hours, between 8 and 16h. The public sector UPOZ union immediately demanded that the decision is withdrawn.

Today Zaev said that he will not sign the decision and that it will be reconsidered.