Locals in Dojran say that the lake, which was in danger of completely drying out two decades ago, now faces an opposite problem and is overflowing with water.

High water levels are eating into the beaches and there is even threat of flooding. The reason is the water supply system built after the water shortage crisis, when farmers on the Greek side used it to water their fields. The Gjavato system helped save the lake, but it now has a small hydro plant, and its contract provides that it must be permanently supplied with flowing water. This means that even with high water levels in Dojran, the flow will not be stopped.