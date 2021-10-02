Skopje Mayor Petre Silegov was grilled today for approving funding for a scout group that organized a sexual education camp for underage participants. During the “camp”, the children were instructed to strip naked, comment on each other genitals, paint their body parts and simulate various sexually explicit games, by their adult instructors.

In his response, Silegov defended having the city fund sexual education programs.

I believe that it is an obligation of the institutions to conduct sexual education among adolescents and this was done through the high-schools, Silegov said. He added that the city funds thousands of organizations and that he can’t be expected to know what all of them are doing. The ruling SDSM party greatly expanded public funding for so-called NGO groups, most of whom are left leaning and closely associated with SDSM.

On top of the funding the First Skopje Scout Group received from the city, it was also funded by the Soros Foundation in Macedonia, which has long funded groups that insist on promoting sexual education that will advance leftist positions.

Meanwhile, the Scout Association of Macedonia announced that it has suspended the group from its membership.