Organized crime prosecutor Vilma Ruskoska has required to review the documents from the procurement contract to build modular Covid hospitals, SDK.mk reported.

A total of 19 such units were built earlier this year, mainly located next to general hospitals in larger cities, to provide spill-over capacity. The modular hospital in Tetovo burnt down on Wednesday evening with tragic loss of life – 14 patients and visitors were killed.

The contract was awarded to a company owned by Koco Angusev, Zaev’s former Deputy Prime Minister, which prompted criticism about cronyism and the lack of transparency.