Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce welcomed the statement from the newly appointed head of the Islamic Community in Macedonia Shakir Fetahu who publicly warned of the dangers of the coronavirus. Wanton disregard for social distancing rules during the month of Ramadan, when extended families gather for overnight feasts after refusing food during the day, largely caused the current Second Wave of the coronavirus epidemic.

I’m glad about the position of the head o the Islamic Community. His message to the faithful that the coronavirus is still here is important in raising awareness among the citizens, Filipce said.

The previous head of the Islamic Community Sulejman Rexhepi, famously blackmailed the Government into paying him money to order the mosques closed during the epidemic. He then ordered them to reopen in the midst of the epidemic and recklessly declared that “the virus is dead”.