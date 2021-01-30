Following the disastrous Transparency International report, which ranked Macedonia 111th in the world in fighting corruption (historic worst for the country), VMRO-DPMNE announced it will call for a vote of no confidence in the two most responsible officials – Deputy Prime Minister Ljupco Nikolovski and Justice Minister Bojan Maricic.

Over a year we are without a legal conclusion to the biggest racketeering scandal in Europe, where a person who was filmed taking a bag of money later confessed that the money ended up with Zoran Zaev and his brother Vice, and the prosecutors have not even questioned the two. We all saw Den Doncev stuff money in a bag, and the prosecutors are yet to begin an investigation, said VMRO Vice President Vladimir Misajlovski.

The party is about to begin a process in the Parliament to hold a vote of confidence in Deputy Prime Minister Nikola Dimitrov after the Bulgarian veto that happened on his watch. The votes in Ljupco Nikolovski, who is in charge of fighting corruption, and Justice Minister Maricic would be the second stage of the push to see whether Zaev’s Government still commands its narrow majority in Parliament.