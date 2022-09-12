Children from Macedonia are already learning the Bulgarian language, for which they receive 30 euros per month, Viktor Stojanov confirmed to “A1on”.

The school is called “Zdravey” and currently seven children are enrolled.

The “Macedonia Foundation” established a school in the Bulgarian literary language, “St. Naum Preslavski” with 95 students from Macedonia and the classes are held online.

The opening of schools comes after the opening of several Bulgarian associations of controversial figures who were considered collaborators of the fascists.