After the fatal triple car crash yesterday, which included mobster Zoran Mileski – Zoki Kiceec, central and local prison authorities gave conflicting reports over why was Kiceec even allowed to be out of prison. He was sentenced to three years in prison for his role in the Racket extortion scandal, but because of his help in covering up the involvement of top Zaev regime officials in the scandal, Kiceec is allowed to spend his sentence in an open type prison in Struga.

Even this wasn’t enough and he apparently sought and received a month off. According to the Struga prison warden, this was allowed so Kiceec can tend to his old mother. But at the same time, the MIA state news agency carried a claim from a central prison official, saying that Kiceec was allowed out for a month because of his own medical needs.

It’s still not clear whether he caused the accident on a difficult stretch of mountainous road between Gostivar and Kicevo. The opposition VMRO-DPMNE party reports that there were officers from the ANB security agency at the site, reportedly to intimidate witnesses and to help Kiceec out of his latest crime. According to some media reports, an ANB officer was reportedly in Kiceec’s luxury Mercedes SUV at the time of the crash.

During the Racket scandal it was revealed that Kiceec was meeting with Zaev, and helped link Zaev with a Montenegrin businessman who was later given a permit to begin a major real-estate development project in Tetovo.