After the first round of local elections held in Macedonia on Sunday, VMRO-DPMNE and the Coalition “For the Renewal of Macedonia” won in 21 municipalities, according to the report of the party’s analytical center.

The victory of VMRO-DPMNE and the Coalition “For the Renewal of Macedonia” compared to the list of councilors of the coalition led by SDSM is over 50,000 votes in favor of VMRO-DPMNE. According to the analytical center of VMRO-DPMNE, they won the largest number of votes on the councilor lists in a total of 40 municipalities.

The second round of elections will be held on October 31.