After the party adopted a new statute that allows for more openness and limited terms for the leader, VMRO-DPMNE will begin to re-elect some of its officials from the ground-up. The party announced that in the coming days and weeks new officials will be presented before the public.

These changes are meant to instill greater trust in the projects of the party at the local and central level, especially if VMRO-DPMNE enters the next Government, and as it prepares for the coming municipal elections in 2021, the party said.

Conservative sister parties from the European Union welcomed the adoption of the new statute, that allows party delegates to convene a congress more easily, and that limits the leader of the party to two terms – with a third possible but only if the leaders is reelected with a two-thirds majority.