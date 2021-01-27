Aleksandar Nikoloski, the vice president of VMRO-DPMNE repeated on TV Alfa the question addressed to Zoran Zaev who avoids answering it, when was the last time he had a visit from a prime minister from a developed Western European country.

I have been asking him for months, he has not answered for months, because the answer is before the “Racket” affair, which means the summer of 2019, since then for two years, no one wants to meet with Zaev, no prime minister wants to meet with a corrupt politician, says Nikoloski.

Nikoloski emphasized that it is a fact that Zoran Zaev has not paid any visit, so it is not surprising that there are no vaccines, because it requires contacts that Zaev does not make, and no one wants to sit with him at the same table because is a corrupt politician.