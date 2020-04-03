A new shipment of medical aid to Macedonia will arrive on Monday, organized by the opposition VMRO-DPMNE party through a conservative sister party, said VMRO party leader Hristijan Mickoski. Today a plane from Slovenia brought 100.000 masks and 100.000 pairs of gloves, after Mickoski asked the newly elected Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa for assistance.

Our citizens are in an unenvious situation and as we as the opposition party are working to do our best. We are using our contacts outside of the country to bring as much aid as possible, Mickoski said during an interview on Friday.

He added that he spoke on the phone with Jansa on Tuesday and asked for the assistance.

– This will not be the end, this is just the first shipment and we will have more soon, said Mickoski.