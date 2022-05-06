Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski showed signs of backing down today as he agreed to meet opposition leader Hristijan Mickoski, after refusing to do so since the start of his term. This came about after Mickoski announced that his VMRO-DPMNE party will block the work of the Parliament entirely, starting on Tuesday.

For us it’s unacceptable that the only item on the agenda for this meeting is the call for early elections. I call on VMRO-DPMNE not to block the Parliament. This will harm the citizens, and not the Government, Kovacevski said.

Kovacevski’s coalition partner Ali Ahmeti echoed a similar position. “Blockades are not categories that advance democracy. I think that there is nothing bad in holding meetings, but not as result of blackmail. Still, we can meet to discuss important issues that advance domestic politics. It is good to consult on the progress of the negotiations with Bulgaria”, said Ahmeti.