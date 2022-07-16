The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, welcomed the adoption of the French proposal. Von der Leyen tweeted that Macedonia seized a historic opportunity for its European future.
🇲🇰 Congratulations to North Macedonia on the vote that now paves the way for opening the accession negotiations rapidly.
It was a historic opportunity.
And you seized it.
A big step on your path towards a European future. Your future.
— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) July 16, 2022
