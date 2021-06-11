Zaev’s Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani said that he is prepared to meet with the Parliament Committee on Foreign Affairs and to discuss the on-going talks with Bulgaria. The announcement comes on the day when VMRO-DPMNE blocked the Foreign Ministry for a few hours, demanding answers about the secretive talks which the opposition party warns will lead to major new concessions on national identity issues to Bulgaria.

Osmani said that he is asking the Parliament Committee to set the first available date, and that he will report on all issues. “There is no need for protests, I’m always prepared to meet with the opposition and appear before the Parliament”, Osmani said.