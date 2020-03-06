Dragi Raskovski, the Secretary General of the Zaev/Spasovski Government, has purchased a villa in the Mavrovo ski resort, Lider has reported. The purchase comes after Raskovski was accused of two major corruption scandals – favoring an Italian provider of air traffic control equipment and a Swedish company that wants to take over Macedonia’s helicopter medevac service.

Raskovski already owns a large apartment in Skopje and three motorcycles he often uses for trips with Zoran Zaev, his property records show.

State prosecutors say they are investigating Zaev’s Secretary General Dragi Raskovski

Raskovski is under investigation after favoring a contract worth 7.5 million EUR in which the M-NAV air traffic control service purchased equipment from an Italian company. He was recorded by an M-NAV whistleblower during a meeting in which he clearly favored the Italian company whose written offer lacked important elements and was about to be thrown out. He also championed for a Swedish company that wants to sign a very lucrative medevac contract.

VMRO-DPMNE blames Zaev’s lieutenant Raskovski of being behind the scandalous medevac contract