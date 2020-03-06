Dragi Raskovski, the Secretary General of the Zaev/Spasovski Government, has purchased a villa in the Mavrovo ski resort, Lider has reported. The purchase comes after Raskovski was accused of two major corruption scandals – favoring an Italian provider of air traffic control equipment and a Swedish company that wants to take over Macedonia’s helicopter medevac service.

Raskovski already owns a large apartment in Skopje and three motorcycles he often uses for trips with Zoran Zaev, his property records show.

Raskovski is under investigation after favoring a contract worth 7.5 million EUR in which the M-NAV air traffic control service purchased equipment from an Italian company. He was recorded by an M-NAV whistleblower during a meeting in which he clearly favored the Italian company whose written offer lacked important elements and was about to be thrown out. He also championed for a Swedish company that wants to sign a very lucrative medevac contract.