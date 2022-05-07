Struga prosecutors announced charges against two doctors and a nurse from the Struga general hospital who badly mishandled a delivery in 2020. Due to medical error, the mother, Yildiz Veaposka from Debar, lost a kidney, an ovary and her womb. The case caused outrage in the country after the Healthcare Ministry apparently tried to downplay the disaster.

According to the charges, the doctors nicked a kidney artery and then failed to react after the significant bleeding until the patient fell into shock. Veaposka was barely saved by being rushed to the Skopje Emergency Clinic where they had to remove the organs.