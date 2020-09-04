VMRO-DPMNE spokesman Naum Stoilkovski held a press conference at the Matka canyon, in front of the platforms built illegally by local developers in the strictly protected area of the canyon. Stoilkovski’s press conference was in response to the dramatic demolition of an illegal construction in front of the Mavrovka shopping mall earlier this week. Zaev Government officials were busily congratulating each other after the demolition, declaring that the rule of law is restored because of that act.

If SDSM and DUI are determined to fight unlawful construction they are welcome to come here, in Matka, and resolve this shameful case. They can act on their own, like they did in Mavrovka, where they didn’t assume the competencies of the local municipality but went ahead with the demolition anyway, Stoilkovski said.

He reminded the public of the exchange between Zaev and the Mayor of Saraj Blerim Bexheti when Zaev pushed for the demolition of the platforms. Bexheti made a public statement that Zaev was pressuring him to help remove members of the Judicial Council while he was Justice Minister. After the embarrassing reveal, Zaev’s Government backed off and the platforms remained in place.