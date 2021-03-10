Last year we were in lockdown during the greatest Christian holiday, the Resurrection of Christ, and during the holidays of other religions, everything was free, Bishop Agatangel told TV Alfa.

He says he hopes it all will be good and that there will be no health consequences for people who want to visit the church during Orthodox holidays and fasting.

Regarding the vaccines, the Bishop said that the citizens should get vaccinated according to their own will, it is desirable to inoculate all citizens, but that it is a decision that should be made by the people themselves.