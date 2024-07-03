The Judicial Council is a crucial instrument for transforming Macedonia’s judiciary into an institution that serves its citizens, protects the innocent, and punishes those who consider themselves above the law, stated Angela Ageler, the American ambassador to Macedonia, at a conference on the progress of implementing the EU Evaluation Mission’s recommendations by the Judicial Council of the Republic of Macedonia.

In her address, Ageler emphasized that the Judicial Council must adhere to the recommendations of the Evaluation Mission, highlighting the alarmingly low public trust in the judiciary.

There’s a long journey ahead,” Ageler noted. “The EU Evaluation Mission’s report provides a valuable roadmap for restructuring the Judicial Council and re-establishing its role within the judiciary. The Judicial Council is a vital tool in transforming Macedonia’s judiciary into an institution that genuinely serves its citizens, protects the innocent, and punishes those who believe they are above the law. Public trust in the judiciary is shockingly low, as Ambassador Kopp vividly described.”

Ageler urged the Judicial Council to uphold the law and resist political pressures, pointing out that Macedonia has well-crafted laws, experienced prosecutors, and judges.