In response to a journalist’s inquiry Friday, U.S. Ambassador Angela Aggeler said the US will be your best partner and supporter in reaching your goals.

When asked about the details of the U.S.’s enhanced help for Macedonia, which was stated during the meeting between the two presidents, Aggeler responded that it was a great meeting but that no precise amount was agreed.

“There are many issues that need to be addressed, as the prime minister and the minister of defence have previously stated. Since we are already cooperating, it is probably about extending that cooperation. In the upcoming year, thereare extremely significant turning points and difficulties for the Ministry and the Army. And, as we have stated before, the United States will be your greatest ally and ally in accomplishing those objectives. I am aware that the President reaffirmed this during the meeting with your President. Aggeler made these remarks at the Krivolak army field, where she was present for a military drill with Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, Defence Minister Vlado Misajlovski, and Major General Sashko Lafchiski, the Chief of Staff of the Army.