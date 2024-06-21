US Ambassador to Macedonia Angela Aggeler said that she welcomes announcement from the next Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski that he will use the imposed name during his swearing in ceremony. Greece reactd angrily when President Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova was sworn in using simply “President of Macedonia”.

I would say that it was a disappointment for leadership in Washington when the President chose not to use the constitutional name of this country during her swearing in ceremony. And frankly for the incoming Prime Minister and ministers to do so I something we applaud, said Aggeler.