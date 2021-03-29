Agreement to postpone the census possible, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev told “Telma” before the start of the leaders’ meeting with the opposition leader Hristijan Mickoski.

Today’s meeting of the leaders of SDSM and VMRO DPMNE Zaev and Mickoski is taking place at the MP Club.

In addition to the census, the pandemic, vaccination will be discussed at the meeting, and questions will be raised about the government and amendments to the Electoral Code regarding the procurement of fingerprint devices for voting.