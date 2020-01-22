The Agriculture Ministry deflected blame for the sign advertising “North Macedonian cuisine” during the Green Week fair in Berlin.

The sign prompted angry reactions in Macedonia. The Ministry blamed the Kadino flour mill for the ad, saying they prepared its initial design, but it leaves it unclear in the response whether it was the Ministry or the company that approved the term “North Macedonian” for the Macedonian cuisine. Such issues arise daily, as the imposed name “North Macedonia” is often used to label the Macedonian nation, language or cultural elements.

Former presidential candidate Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova strongly condemned the move, saying that the Prespa treaty is an unending source of humiliation for Macedonia.