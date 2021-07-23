Transparency International – Macedonia warns that the SDSM led coalition is stuffing the public sector with new employees in the run up to the municipal elections in October. Many of the new openings are for party activists who expect to be reimbursed for supporting the ruling parties.

There were 151 public sector job openings in June – of them 114 were for the municipal authorities. That is eight times more than the number of job openings in May. This is quite clearly abuse of the opportunity to influence the public through spending of our money, said Sladjana Taseva, head of the Macedonian branch of Transparency International.