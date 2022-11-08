Ahmeti and Thaci are ridiculous with slogans that this is not the time for blackmail. Imagine, it was not time, commented analyst Ivor Mickovski. He says their entire political career is based on blackmail, and they decided to take a break just when disastrous decisions for Macedonia have to be made.

Their entire political career is based on blackmail, here today they are blackmailing for DUI to completely dominate the judiciary, but now they would take a break. They would take a break with blackmail when the most disastrous decision for the Macedonians and Macedonia has to be made to include the Bulgarians in the Constitution, he said.