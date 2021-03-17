DUI party leader Ali Ahmeti announced that Macedonia is close to an agreement with Bulgaria in the dispute over national identity and history. Ahmeti met with the EU Ambassador to Macedonia David Geer in the DUI office in Tetovo, and said that “We are not far from agreement with Sofia in which both side will respect their obligations”.

Bulgaria is blocking Macedonia from opening EU accession talks. It demands a major rewriting of Macedonian history along the Bulgarian historic narrative and watering down of distinction between the Macedonian and the Bulgarian nation and language.