The DUI party today packed up the tent it put up in front of the Constitutional Court, after its most recent attempt to cause ethnic tensions failed utterly.

DUI leader Ali Ahmeti showed up at the site of the protest today, along with other party officials, with the notable omission of former First Deputy Prime Minister Artan Grubi, who was put on a US black list. The move completely deflated the already low enthusiasm among Albanian voters to join the protests. Instead of being asked about the law on the use of the Albanian language, that he was trying to use as focal point of the protests, Ahmeti was pressed by the journalists about Grubi’s corruption scandals. Speaking only in Albanian, Ahmeti said that he will respect the decision of the State Department and that he will leave it to Grubi to confront the decision with his own facts. “He will remain part of the highest leadership of DUI until it is proven that he was involved in corruption. After that, he will leave the party himself”, Ahmeti said.

State prosecutors said today that they have began an investigation into Grubi, and judge Enver Bexheti, who was also put on the US State Department black list. “The prosecution will continue its excellent cooperation with the US embassy”, said chief prosecutor Ljupco Kocevski.

Meanwhile, the Constitutional Court delayed its decision on the law on the use of languages for spring. Court President Darko Kostadinovski said that the judges decided to consult experts before they will reach a decision on the controversial law that greatly expanded the official use of the Albanian language, beyond the scope provided in the Constitution.