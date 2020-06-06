DUI party leader Ali Ahmeti doubled down on his push that an ethnic Albanian is made Prime Minister of Macedonia after the next elections, calling on all Albanian voters to unite around this issue – like they were united during the 2001 civil war.

We were united in the UCK during the war and we were united to elect the first Albanian Speaker of Parliament, to join NATO and begin accession talks with the European Union. It is time for an Albanian Prime Minister, Ahmeti said in a message.

Ahmeti led the UCK/NLA terrorist group in the 2001 war he started against Macedonian forces. Hundreds of Macedonians and Albanians were killed in the war that lasted for over half a year and was ended with the Ohrid peace treaty. Ahmeti’s coalition partner Zoran Zaev insisted that he will be the next Prime Minister and not some Albanian.