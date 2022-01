DUI leader Ali Ahmeti celebrates his 63rd birthday today. On that occasion he was surprised with an unusual cake in the shape of a highway with two vehicles, but with no candles. The highway represents Corridor 8, which will connect Albania with Bulgaria.

The only, true, last renaissance of the Albanian nation, Ali Ahmeti, wrote the first deputy prime minister and Ahmeti’s fellow party member, Artan Grubi, posting the photo with the cake.