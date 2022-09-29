There are interpersonal relations that are not good, not as a whole, but certain people. These things need to be fixed, DUI leader Ali Ahmeti said after Thursday’s meeting with members of the Cair and Saraj party branches, who said in an open letter a few days ago that statutory party bodies have been absent in the party for almost two years and the political decision-making has become individual.

I have been dealing with these calculations for 20 years. The executive power has other problems, the branches and municipalities have other problems, and contradictions naturally arise between these institutions, which is natural. We talked with the executive power, and heads of branches to sort out those ambiguities, and misunderstandings. Otherwise, there is nothing to worry about. There is nothing in the talk that a new party will be created, Ahmeti said.

According to him, the meetings are constructive and there should be a debate. Today’s meeting with the Saraj and Cair branches went well, and he indicated nothing is irreparable.