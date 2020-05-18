Elections are important, but first you need to have a consensus on the date and above all to take into account the measures of health institutions. However, the health of the citizens is above all, said DUI leader Ali Ahmeti following the leaders’ meeting hosted by President Stevo Pedndarovski.

It is very important that in a state of emergency we all act responsibly and agree on achieving our goals. We are very aware that the country is without Parliament, that it has an interim government, but this situation is caused by a pandemic and a dangerous virus, said Ahmeti, adding that documents from the relevant institutions were considered and there was a debate by all political parties.

All political parties, Ahmeti underlined, expressed the view that they are concerned about the situation, that it should be closely monitored and that they should be communicating with health institutions.

Ahmeti stressed that it is very important that this situation is not politicized or partisan for, as he said, political goals.