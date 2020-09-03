DUI party leader Ali Ahmeti continues to testify before war crimes prosecutors in Pristina, about his role in the UCK militant organization.

Ahmeti was expected to testify at the Hague offices of the special war crimes prosecutors but the testimony was moved to Pristina. Yesterday he testified for more than eight hours, and did not make a statement after leaving the office.

Ahmeti has a pardon for the war crimes his UCK/NLA terrorist organization perpetrated during the 2001 civil war in Macedonia, but could still be prosecuted by the Hague prosecutors for crimes in Kosovo. He insists that he was summoned to testify merely as a witness and not as a defendant.