The leader of the Democratic Union for Integration Ali Ahmeti does not agree with the statement of his partner, the leader of SDSM, Zoran Zaev, to form a government with the opposition.
Ahmeti says that the role of the opposition is to criticize the government, and according to him it happens in all countries in the world.
The opposition gives its remarks, even if they are not in place, it is the role of the opposition, not only in our country, but in all developed countries, because only in special cases they can become part of an important process, otherwise they they have the task of disagreeing with the parliamentary majority, Ahmeti said, TV21 reports.
