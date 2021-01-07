DUI leader Ali Ahmeti congratulated the Orthodox believers on the occasion of the great Christian holiday – Christmas.

May this Christmas bring prosperity and peace to all the families that celebrate and the blessed spirit of this holiday to touch all people, expressing wishes for a brighter future for all of us together. I take this opportunity to point out that Christmas is precisely the moment when solidarity with those in need prevails and the spirit of being one with those seeking hope culminates. That is why I believe and I am optimistic that 2021 will be a year that will flow in this direction and in this spirit, reads Ahmeti’s message.

