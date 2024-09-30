The Democratic Union for Integration’s president, Ali Ahmeti, met with French ambassador Christophe Le Rigoller today at the party’s offices in Mala Recica, close to Tetovo, the party reported.Ahmeti assured Ambassador Le Rigoller of the continuation of good relations with France and congratulated him on his nomination to the new position.DUI is steadfastly dedicated to carrying on the European route and won’t take this key goal off the agenda until it is accomplished.