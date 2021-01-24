This spring, we will overcome the impasse and the dispute with Bulgaria will be resolved, Ali Ahmeti, the leader of the Democratic Union for Integration (DUI) said Saturday on the “Politika” show on a local Gostivar TV.

It is in the interest of both Washington and Brussels to resolve this issue. In these 20 years I have never been disappointed with their actions. I am optimistic that this issue will be solved in early spring. The solution will come before the parliamentary elections in Bulgaria, said DUI leader Ali Ahmeti.

He stressed that a solution will be found, the debate will take place on history and historical figures, and the Macedonian identity and language are not endangered.